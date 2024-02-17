Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With 12 matches left to play of a thrilling second-tier campaign, Gourley’s side sit top of the pile and will be looking to further extend their advantage when they travel to second-placed Institute this afternoon.

They’ve already enjoyed recent success against their nearest challengers, drawing 1-1 with Portadown last month before ending Bangor’s 11-game unbeaten run on Tuesday night with Jordan Jenkins’ hat-trick securing a crucial 3-2 victory.

Gourley was appointed to the Wilgar Park hot seat for a second time last summer and has rebuilt the Dundela squad to tremendous effect, putting them on the cusp of a first second-flight title in 30 years.

Stephen Gourley celebrates captaining Dundela to Steel & Sons Cup success in 2013 alongside Mark Snodden and Andrew Ferguson. PIC: Matt Mackey/Presseye

"We'll not be talking about anything like that just yet...there are no trophies lifted in February,” he said. “At the same time, it would be an absolutely fantastic achievement for the club, players and staff.

"The guys that are putting in all the hard work behind the scenes, the guys who are putting in hard work at the ground and around the club and trying to make everything as professional as we can for visiting teams, players and everyone else.

"The level of coverage has came on dramatically in recent years and it would be absolutely fantastic for the club. It's just unfortunate that there are a few people that mean a lot to me and the club that wouldn't be there to see it.”

A core group of Dundela’s experienced players that are driving standards within the changing room have enjoyed prior silverware glory – Jay Magee and Andy Hall both won the Irish Cup with Glentoran and Glenavon respectively while Jaimie McGovern lifted two Premiership titles at Cliftonville.

This season’s success has maybe taken even Gourley a bit by surprise, but now in a brilliant position, the 43-year-old says everyone is ready to embrace the challenge of seeing the job through.

"You want to play in the biggest games you can...I'd love to play in them but unfortunately I'm too old!" he added. “The guys have to take it in their stride and not let it pass them by.

"When we look back on things, have we overachieved from where we were at the start of the season and where we wanted to be? Maybe so, but at the same time when we look back at the points we've dropped there could have been a bit of daylight.

"At this stage of the season, would you want to be sitting around eighth or ninth just making sure you're safe? You don't - you want to be up there competing.