News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Co Antrim Shield: Glentoran beat Crusaders on penalties, Carrick Rangers edge Cliftonville and Ballymena exit

Glentoran prevailed in a penalty shootout to see off Crusaders in the Co Antrim Shield at Seaview.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Sep 2023, 23:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 23:59 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a first half devoid of many clear-cut opportunities, a Niall McGinn corner looked as though it was destined for the far corner until Mal Smith cleared the danger for the Crues.

James Teelan spurned a big chance for Crusaders in the second half after his strike from an excellent ball into the box by Paul Heatley failed to test Oliver Webber.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It took spot kicks to decide the outcome and Daniel Larmour and Mikhail Kennedy both netted before Jarlath O’Rourke and Philip Lowry’s efforts were saved by Glens keeper Webber.

Oliver Webber was the hero for Glentoran after they beat Crusaders on penalties at SeaviewOliver Webber was the hero for Glentoran after they beat Crusaders on penalties at Seaview
Oliver Webber was the hero for Glentoran after they beat Crusaders on penalties at Seaview
Most Popular

Sean Murray, Cameron Palmer, Bobby Burns and Junior all dispatched their penalties to give Glentoran a 4-2 victory.

At Taylor’s Avenue, it was Carrick Rangers who progressed to the last eight with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Cliftonville.

The Reds’ Ben Wilson and Rangers’ Ben Tilney netted stunning strikes in a whirlwind start to the tie before the hosts took a 2-1 lead into the break when Curtis Allen made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An own goal from Tilney levelled the score at 2-2 but Carrick had the final say when Danny Purkis fired home with 16 minutes left.

Ballymacash Rangers also booked their place in the quarter-finals, seeing off H&W Welders on penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation time.

Ballymena United’s interest was ended when they lost 4-3 at home to Knockbreda, Bangor defeated Ballyclare Comrades 4-2 and Dundela were 3-0 winners over Newington.

Related topics:BallymenaCliftonvilleGlentoranCarrick Rangers