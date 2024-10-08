Co Antrim Shield, Mid-Ulster Cup and North West Cup round-up with rare defender's brace, manager's winning return, seven-goal semi-final and derby joy
Harry Franklin steered the Crues in front before O’Rourke’s decisive double – with Linfield on target off Chris Shiels and Liam Burns in the 3-2 clash.
Paul O’Neill fired home all four goals as holders Larne added another successful tie to the club’s Co Antrim Shield trophy defence.
O’Neill’s clinical touch left Newington nursing a 4-0 defeat as Larne pushed forward in pursuit of a fifth consecutive Co Antrim Shield prize.
Sports Direct Premiership leaders Ballymena United managed to carry that superb league momentum into knockout action as Aaron Jarvis converted for a single-goal success over Cliftonville.
Jay Donnelly and Jordan Jenkins fired Glentoran home by 2-0 over Carrick Rangers.
Glenavon enjoyed derby delight over Portadown for the second time in four days with a 2-1 triumph across the Euro Electrix Mid-Ulster Senior Cup.
Teenager Christopher Atherton bagged a goal and assist for the Lurgan Blues. Michael O’Connor found the net for 2-1 as Portadown had, once again, Ahu Obhakhan on the away scoresheet to match the outcome of the weekend league date.
Loughgall secured a 3-1 success over second-tier Annagh United as Tiernan Kelly celebrated sporting the captain’s armband with a goal and appearance alongside his brother Daire.
Caolan McAleer and Ryan Waide also scored to help the Villagers end a seven-game losing streak – with Jack Hastings on target for the Annagh.
Darren Mullen kicked off his second spell as Newry City AFC manager with a victory – but third-tier Rathfriland Rangers pushed the Championship strugglers to penalty kicks.
Mullen previously spent a decade as first-team boss and returned on Sunday following the exit of Barry Gray.
Adam Carroll put Newry in front just before the hour mark but Josh Cooper’s last-gasp equaliser forced extra-time then a penalty shoot-out won thanks to Conor Mitchell’s key save and a Dualta Honney spot-kick success.
Dean Shiels’ Coleraine will contest the final of the Eventsec North West Senior Cup following a 3-1 win over Limavady United.
Kyle Spence, Corey Smith and Mackenzie Carse each found the net for the Bannsiders, with Alex Pomeroy grabbing the consolation.
The competition’s other last-four tie featured a 7-2 success for Ballinamallard United over Institute as Darragh Stewart claimed the match ball with a treble alongside goals from Sean McAteer, Peter Maguire, Darragh Byrne and Josh McIlwaine.
Padraig Lynch and Riley Fitzpatrick were the Institute scorers.