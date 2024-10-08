Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rare goal double from defender Jarlath O’Rourke left Crusaders celebrating Toals.com Co Antrim Shield quarter-final success over Linfield at Seaview.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Franklin steered the Crues in front before O’Rourke’s decisive double – with Linfield on target off Chris Shiels and Liam Burns in the 3-2 clash.

Paul O’Neill fired home all four goals as holders Larne added another successful tie to the club’s Co Antrim Shield trophy defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Neill’s clinical touch left Newington nursing a 4-0 defeat as Larne pushed forward in pursuit of a fifth consecutive Co Antrim Shield prize.

Jarlath O'Rourke fires home the first goal in his Crusaders brace during a 3-2 defeat of Linfield across the Co Antrim Shield quarter-finals. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Sports Direct Premiership leaders Ballymena United managed to carry that superb league momentum into knockout action as Aaron Jarvis converted for a single-goal success over Cliftonville.

Jay Donnelly and Jordan Jenkins fired Glentoran home by 2-0 over Carrick Rangers.

Glenavon enjoyed derby delight over Portadown for the second time in four days with a 2-1 triumph across the Euro Electrix Mid-Ulster Senior Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teenager Christopher Atherton bagged a goal and assist for the Lurgan Blues. Michael O’Connor found the net for 2-1 as Portadown had, once again, Ahu Obhakhan on the away scoresheet to match the outcome of the weekend league date.

Loughgall secured a 3-1 success over second-tier Annagh United as Tiernan Kelly celebrated sporting the captain’s armband with a goal and appearance alongside his brother Daire.

Caolan McAleer and Ryan Waide also scored to help the Villagers end a seven-game losing streak – with Jack Hastings on target for the Annagh.

Darren Mullen kicked off his second spell as Newry City AFC manager with a victory – but third-tier Rathfriland Rangers pushed the Championship strugglers to penalty kicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mullen previously spent a decade as first-team boss and returned on Sunday following the exit of Barry Gray.

Adam Carroll put Newry in front just before the hour mark but Josh Cooper’s last-gasp equaliser forced extra-time then a penalty shoot-out won thanks to Conor Mitchell’s key save and a Dualta Honney spot-kick success.

Dean Shiels’ Coleraine will contest the final of the Eventsec North West Senior Cup following a 3-1 win over Limavady United.

Kyle Spence, Corey Smith and Mackenzie Carse each found the net for the Bannsiders, with Alex Pomeroy grabbing the consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition’s other last-four tie featured a 7-2 success for Ballinamallard United over Institute as Darragh Stewart claimed the match ball with a treble alongside goals from Sean McAteer, Peter Maguire, Darragh Byrne and Josh McIlwaine.