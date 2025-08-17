Co Fermanagh football club retire shirt number in presentation for 'amazing contribution' made by former player and manager Michael Kerr

Enniskillen Rangers have retired the shirt number of former player and manager Michael Kerr following his tragic passing in June, holding a presentation on Saturday afternoon for “a man who exemplified everything that the club stands for”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what the County Fermanagh club described as a “sad and poignant” occasion but also “a day of celebration” for the impact made by Mr Kerr, Michael’s wife Donna was presented with his number three shirt by chairman Tony Roofe.

The presentation was made at Enniskillen’s Ball Range ground ahead of their match against Ballinamallard United Reserves – one of Michael’s former clubs – and it marked the first time in club history that the honour of a shirt retirement has been bestowed upon an individual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerr achieved significant success throughout his football career, spending time as a player at Enniskillen Town United, Ballinamallard, Monaghan United and Enniskillen Rangers before moving into management.

Michael Kerr's wife Donna is presented with his number three shirt in a special presentation. (Photo by Enniskillen Rangers FC)

He took over at Rangers and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell, leading the club to three Mercer League titles, five Kennedy Cups and four Irish Junior Cups, including winning the prestigious competition on three consecutive occasions between 2016/17 and 2018/19.

Kerr stepped down in 2021 but his success continued, winning the Mulhern Cup as a player, and was appointed Rangers manager once again ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Tributes poured in from around Northern Ireland and beyond following the announcement of Kerr’s death earlier this summer with the 40-year-old remembered as a “gentleman of the highest order”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was described as “a dearly loved husband of Donna and a devoted daddy to Annie-Mae, Cara and Colleen. A loving son to Dee and Dessie and a special brother to Michelle”.

Michael Kerr led Enniskillen Rangers to four Irish Junior Cup crowns. (Photo by Philip Magowan/PressEye)

“Today at the Ball Range was sad and poignant in so many ways as we retired Michael's jersey, but it was also a day of celebration for the life of a man who exemplified everything that Enniskillen Rangers stands for: sporting excellence, leadership, teamwork, competitiveness, companionship, family values,” the club said. “While it was a difficult day for Donna and the entire Kerr family circle, we admire the way they helped us remember Michael's life with Rangers.

"Thank you to Donna, Dessie and Dee for the gracious way they received the various gifts before the start of today's match, and thanks to the Kerr Family for sponsoring the match and Man of the Match.

"Thanks to Margaret, Anne and Bernie for today's catering and wonderful afternoon tea. Thanks too to Ballinamallard Utd personnel for the mementos they gave us today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerr made a significant impact on local football, especially at Enniskillen Rangers, and the Aughaward Road club felt it was a fitting tribute to his “amazing contribution”.

"Enniskillen Rangers FC has decided to retire the number three shirt in honour of Michael whose sudden and unexpected passing is still sorely felt within the club to which he had devoted the largest part of his footballing life,” the club posted. “The decision was made in consultation with Donna and her family, marking the first time in the club's history that such an honour has been officially bestowed upon an individual.