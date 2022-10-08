Coleraine and Linfield play out goalless draw

There had been much anticipation ahead of the meeting between the sides in front of a packed house.

Chances were at a premium with the reigning champions failing to register a shot on target.

The hosts faired marginally better forcing Chris Johns into action in either half but without really threatening to break the deadlock.

Coleraine's Evan McLaughlin holds off Linfield's Kyle McClean Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

The visitors were seeing a lot of the ball in the opening exchanges, but it was the hosts who looked the most dangerous.

Conor McDermott forced Chris Johns into a save at the near post with six minutes on the clock after a swift break by the Bannsiders.

Joel Cooper had a punt from distance on 12 minutes after a short free-kick from Kyle McClean but Marty Gallagher watched it fly wide of his upright.

McDermott was proving a threat down the right-hand side.

On 19 minutes he dinked a great ball towards the back post, which Matthew Shevlin did well to make contact with at full stretch, but he couldn't direct it on goal.

Right on half time the Blues spurned a great opportunity to break the deadlock.

Kirk Millar whipped an inviting cross towards the back post, but Stephen Fallon and Robbie McDaid got in each other's way with the former heading over from close range.

After was was a disappointing first half the game sprung into life in the first minute of the second as the home side were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous position after McKendry had been brought down on the edge of the box.

Carson curling effort was well held by Johns though.

The Bannsiders should have done better midway through the second period when a deep free-kick found McDermott unmarked at the back post, but the defender was caught in two minds and his header back was cleared by McClean.

As we moved into the final ten minutes the Blues upped the ante in search of a late winner.