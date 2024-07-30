Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels has confirmed a deal for former Rangers and Celtic youth player Mackenzie Carse – plus is confident ex-Coventry City winger Kyle Spence “will quickly become a fan favourite” after joining the Bannsiders.

The 27-year-old Spence, who also spent time in Crystal Palace’s academy, was born in England and enjoyed spells in Non-League football after departing Coventry, but has plied his trade overseas for the past six years.

Spence was on the books of three clubs in Norway, Lithuanian outfit FC Hegelmann, Germany’s FSV Frankfurt, Spanish club Vélez CF and Gżira United from Malta, where he scored three goals in 12 appearances before making his move to the Irish League with Coleraine.

The ex-Scotland youth international has trained with Shiels’ men during pre-season and now makes a permanent switch – one which Spence says comes at the right time.

Mackenzie Carse has joined Coleraine from Scotland. (Photo by Coleraine FC/David Cavan)

“This move has came at a brilliant time in my career and I couldn’t think of a better club to be signing for,” he said. “Coleraine Football Club are clearly on the up and Dean has explained to me his plans and I am very grateful to be apart of them. I just can’t wait to get out there and show the fans what I can do.”

Shiels added: “Everyone here at Coleraine is delighted to have Kyle on board. If you’ve seen him play you will know what he is bringing to the club and that he is very dangerous on and off the ball. He brings something different in attack and I am confident he will quickly become a fan favourite.”

Coleraine have also added Mackenzie Carse – a midfielder with time spent on the books in Scotland at both Rangers and Celtic across youth level.

He held the captain’s role at Celtic B and Scotland from the under 16s, under 17s and under 19s.

Kyle Spence has joined Coleraine. PIC: David Cavan/Coleraine FC

“This move has come at the perfect time in my career,” said Carse. “I’m thankful to Celtic for everything they did for me but I know I’m ready now to make a name for myself in the men’s game.

"I can’t thank Coleraine FC enough for putting their faith in me and, hopefully, we can win many trophies together.”

Head coach Shiels said: “Mackenzie was wanted by several teams and I’m delighted he chose us.

"He’s only 20 years old but he plays with a confidence and experience far beyond his years.”

Elsewhere, Portadown have confirmed the arrival of 26-year-old striker Ahu Obhakhan, who has previously spent time on the books of Drogheda United, Institute and Glebe North.

Obhakhan impressed in the Ports’ recent pre-season friendly against H&W Welders and also attended Farleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey, where he was named NEC Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year two years in a row.

"We had quite a few attacking players missing for the H&W Welders game so when Shane (Dolan) said he could get us a look at Ahu for future reference we said ok,” said Portadown boss Niall Currie. “Having watched him all staff are agreed that this lad can have a great impact right now.