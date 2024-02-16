Coleraine cap memorable day on and off the pitch by dealing Linfield's Premiership title hopes major blow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shevlin converted Jamie Glackin’s 66th minute corner before January recruit McGonigle poked home his 100th Irish League goal in a second-half blitz.

McKendry rounded off a special evening late on with his wide free-kick seemingly sailing straight into the bottom corner.

The result is a bitter blow to the Blues’ title hopes with Larne and Cliftonville both looking to take advantage on Saturday in the race for Gibson Cup glory.

Jamie McGonigle celebrates scoring Coleraine's second. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

It also comes as relief for Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney, who will hope the shock result can act as a springboard to end what has been a disappointing campaign to date on a high as they chase European football.

Linfield made a fast start and could have been ahead within six minutes but Lyndon Kane applied enough pressure to deny Darragh McBrien, who scored in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Glenavon, from converting another header.

Coleraine almost caught the Blues napping moments later as Glackin, making his 200th appearance for the club, lofted in a free-kick which Shevlin failed to control.

The Blues were having the better early chances as Ethan McGee blazed over the crossbar after a pinpoint pass from Chris Shields and they should have found a breakthrough in the 29th minute when McBrien connected with Kirk Millar’s cross, but Rory Brown made an instinctive save from point blank range.

Glackin was picking the ball up in dangerous areas and finding space, but the hosts were unable to make the most of any attacking phases and Kane blasted one of their few first-half shots harmlessly over Walsh’s crossbar.

Euan East had a speculative effort just before the break, stepping in from defence to unleash a shot from distance.

After the second-half was temporarily delayed due to an array of flares in the away end, Linfield applied early pressure with a number of crosses and Daniel Finlayson was unable to connect cleanly with Millar’s corner.

Coleraine responded immediately with their best chance so far as top-scorer McKendry unleashed a snapshot which bounced back off the post.

Shevlin had a prime opportunity to break the deadlock, beating Finlayson in a foot race after a superb pass from former Blues defender Jack Scott, but his shot was denied by Walsh.

However, from the resulting corner – hit by birthday boy Glackin – last season’s Golden Boot winner Shevlin headed home to break an eight-game run without a goal.

Coleraine doubled their advantage less than 10 minutes later as McGonigle poked home despite protests from Shields, who felt he cleared off the line, and McKendry struck for an 11th time in the league this season.