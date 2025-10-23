Coleraine chief Ruaidhri Higgins delighted to agree contract extension with 'very talented footballer'

Coleraine boss Ruaidhri Higgins admits he’s delighted to have agreed a contract extension with Dean Jarvis, who is “a really important part of our group”.

Jarvis joined the Bannsiders from Larne in 2022 and has since racked up 126 appearances across all competitions at The Showgrounds.

The 33-year-old has featured in all 11 of Coleraine’s Premiership matches so far this season, helping Higgins’ men storm to the summit ahead of a weekend trip to Portadown.

Jarvis has previously achieved title success, winning two League of Ireland Premier Division crowns with Dundalk in 2018 and 2019 alongside four further cup triumphs at Oriel Park.

Dean Jarvis has signed a contract extension at Coleraine. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

“Dean has been in fantastic form and is probably in the best physical condition I’ve seen him in throughout his career,” said Higgins. “He is a very talented footballer who also gives us good versatility.

"It is important to have people like Dean around as he keeps driving standards. He is a really important part of our group and he is highly respected in the dressing room amongst the players and staff.”

Jarvis’ contract was due to expire at the end of this season, but he has now committed his future to Coleraine and feels there’s exciting times ahead for the Irish League club.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal with Coleraine,” he told the club’s website. “It is exciting times for the club so there’s nowhere else I’d rather be playing my football than with Coleraine.

“Going into the last year of your contract – it’s always on the back of your mind. But I was fully focussed trying to perform and doing my best for the team. I’m buzzing to get everything sorted now and concentrate on the rest of the season.”

Jarvis, who won two Co Antrim Shields with Larne in the early stages of their golden period of success, has also previously spent time on the books of Aberdeen, Institute and Derry City.

His experience of working in full-time environments has helped Coleraine’s transition to the model and he’s enjoying working under Higgins once again following his May appointment.

“I’m enjoying working under Ruaidhri and his staff,” he added. “I worked with Ruaidhri in the past and I think he knows what I can do and offer to the team.

“He’s a really good manager, he knows the game inside out tactically and I’m looking forward to the next few years.

“I was full-time for the majority of my career and then part-time for two seasons with Coleraine.