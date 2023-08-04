Captain ​Colin Coates broke the deadlock for the visitors as Jim Ervin enjoyed an early boost as new Ballymena boss with the first goal of the new season on 11 minutes.

Play lived up to the derby billing with a flurry of free-kicks and bookings at The Showgrounds and a set-piece delivery by Steven McCullough deep into the Coleraine box was met on the run by an unmarked Coates to give Ervin a perfect start.

However, after a dream start for Ervin he could only watch his Ballymena players get caught sleeping on 22 minutes off a corner-kick.

Stephen Lowry celebrates in Coleraine's win over Ballymena United to kick off the Sports Direct Premiership season. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

A brave block on his debut by John McGuigan deflected Conor McKendry’s shot out for a corner-kick.

The home side proved alert as Jamie Glackin’s quick thinking was steered goalwards by McKendry and Shevlin was in the right place to sweep home the equaliser.

McCullough offered another example of his set-piece strength when, having served up Coates’ assist, he forced Gareth Deane into a smart save with a direct drive.

Hosts Coleraine enjoyed the upper hand in terms of possession and attempted to increase the pressure after the interval in search of a second goal.

Sean O’Neill was alert to deny Lee Lynch from distance and former Ballymena forward Davy McDaid attacked a Shevlin knockdown in the box without a decisive final touch.

On the hour mark the Coleraine play was rewarded with a second for Shevlin to cap a patient and pleasing passing move.

Slick build-up play from the back and across the field finished with the superb McKendry delivering a low curling cross on the right wing, with Shevlin finding space at the far post to slot home.

Coleraine playmaker Glackin could then only watch his curling effort from the edge of the area clip the outside of the upright.

Shevlin was unable to connect to Andrew Scott’s cross in search of his hat-trick as Coleraine went in search of another goal.

Ballymena, having kicked off the scoring, attempted to close it with an injury-time attempt by striker Ryan Waide.

However, goalkeeper Deane proved in the perfect position to get behind the attempt and collect as Coleraine managed to preserve the 2-1 lead.

Ervin’s Ballymena offered a threat from set-pieces, as confirmed by the Coates goal, but his new-look side, naturally, remains in the early stages of evolution compared to the Coleraine panel’s overall strength as Oran Kearney watched his Bannsiders bank an early win boost at The Showgrounds.

COLERAINE: Deane, Jarvis, Kelly, McKendry, Lowry, Shevlin (Mitchell, 87), McDaid (Kane, 80), O'Donnell, Lynch, Glackin, Scott.

Subs (not used): Gallagher, Farren, Cole, O'Mahony, Doherty.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O'Neill, Whiteside, Coates, Gawne (Walsh, 17; O’Boyle, 79), Graham, Waide, McCullough, McGuigan (Murray, 86), McGrory (Nelson, 79), McMurray, Place.

Subs (not used): Johnston, Gibson, Tennant.