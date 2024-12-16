​Coleraine have confirmed the departure of Mackenzie Carse “for personal reasons”.

​The Bannsiders’ head coach, Dean Shiels, highlighted the 20-year-old summer signing as “an asset to the squad” and confirmed “he leaves with our full support and best wishes”.

Carse, who has represented both Rangers and Celtic at youth level, “left the club by mutual consent to return to Scotland for personal reasons”, announced the Sports Direct Premiership club in an official statement.

Mackenzie Carse on the ball for Coleraine in this season's Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“This was a very difficult decision, but returning to Scotland is the right step for me at this time,” said Carse. “I’ve loved my time at Coleraine and want to thank the staff, my team-mates and the fans for their incredible support.”

Coleraine’s full statement included “Coleraine FC can confirm that Mackenzie Carse has left the club by mutual consent to return to Scotland for personal reasons”.

It added: “While the club is disappointed to see Mackenzie depart, we fully respect his decision and wish him all the best for the future.

"The club would like to thank Mackenzie for his efforts during his time at The Showgrounds and wish him success in his future endeavours.”