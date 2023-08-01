Coleraine confirm signing of former Fleetwood Town and Northern Ireland youth international defender

The 19-year-old moved from Glentoran’s youth academy to English outfit Fleetwood Town in October 2020 but was released this summer and has been training with the Bannsiders during pre-season.

Wallace, who also made six appearances for Northern Ireland’s U16 side, is a Portstewart native and boss Oran Kearney is excited to have the right-back on board.

“Jake was keen to come on board after his release by Fleetwood, where he had a bad injury and things probably just didn’t go the way he would have wanted there,” he said. “However, he has trained with us and done extremely well in both the sessions and pre-season matches.

Former Fleetwood Town defender Jake Wallace has joined Coleraine. PIC: Coleraine FC

“It’s been a frustrating few years for him and he is looking forward to getting out on the pitch again and enjoying his football.

“He is a local lad which is vitally important and we are eager to continue working with him.”