Coleraine confirm signing of former Newport County and Swansea City goalkeeper

Coleraine have confirmed the signing of former Newport County goalkeeper Lewis Webb amid injury concerns over two summer recruits.

Webb started his career in Cardiff City’s academy before going on to enjoy spells with Swansea City and Newport – the Welsh youth international also spent time on loan at League of Ireland outfit Shelbourne in 2022.

The 24-year-old has been without a club since departing League Two side Newport during the summer and will provide cover for Aidan Harris, who has kept five clean sheets in 11 Premiership appearances after arriving at The Showgrounds on loan from Newcastle United.

Former Huddersfield Town star Ryan Schofield was initially signed as Ruaidhri Higgins’ number one following the departures of Rory Brown and Max Little, but he sustained a shoulder injury during pre-season.

New Coleraine goalkeeper Lewis Webb. (Photo by Dylan Kirkpatrick/Coleraine FC)

Harris was then drafted in alongside Derby County loanee Harry Evans, who has been out of action since September through injury, meaning 17-year-old Aaron Hoey-Kemp has sat on the bench in recent weeks for the table-topping Bannsiders.

Webb was a consistent presence in Newport’s first team squad last term and has previously racked up 42 senior league appearances in loan stints with Caernarfon, Aberystwyth and Shelbourne.

"We’re delighted to bring in someone of Lewis quality and he will for sure enhance our current goalkeeping options,” said Michael Dougherty, Coleraine’s Head of Goalkeeping. "Unfortunately Harry Evans has been missing with injury for the past few months and unavailable for selection.

"Aaron Hoey-Kemp has done fantastic in his NW Cup appearances and day-to-day development but it would be massively unfair to have to put a young goalkeeper in such a highly pressurised environment should anything happen to Aidan Harris.