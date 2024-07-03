Lee Lynch has departed Coleraine for Treaty United. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels has thanked Lee Lynch for his service to the Bannsiders and congratulated him on a “great career in the Irish League’ after departing for hometown club Treaty United FC.

The 32-year-old, who spent time on the books of West Bromwich Albion as a youngster, arrived in the Premiership with Larne in 2019 from Sligo Rovers and helped the Inver Reds secure Championship glory alongside winning two County Antrim Shields.

He left for Coleraine in 2022 and made 81 appearances across competitions during his stint at the Showgrounds, scoring five goals, including once in the league last season during December’s 3-2 victory over Loughgall.

Treaty United, based in Lynch’s hometown of Limerick, play in the League of Ireland’s First Division and currently sit eighth.

"Lee was a pleasure to work with and held high professional standards,” Shiels told the club’s website. “He has had a great career in the Irish League. We wish him all the best as he goes home and thank him for his service to Coleraine.”

Upon arriving at Treaty, Lynch told the club’s media channel: “I’m thrilled to be joining Treaty United, the transfer comes at a time in my career when it makes perfect sense to return to my hometown and to the League of Ireland.

“I’ve obviously, through family connections in the club and getting to some games, seen what Treaty United is all about. I fully believe I can add to the club and I cannot wait to get back in front of that Markets Field crowd, there is so much to play for yet this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity. I’m fully committed to moving back to Limerick for work and football and I want to sincerely thank all those for making this happen over the last few days. I can’t wait to meet my teammates and supporters in the days ahead.“