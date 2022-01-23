Coleraine determined to keep prized assets insists Oran Kearney

The club confirmed last week that it had received an enquiry from Larne about the midfielder, who has 18 months to run on his current contract.

And now reports suggest League of Ireland outfit Derry City are also showing an interest in the former Crusaders man, who popped up with two assists in Saturday's 3-0 win over Carrick Rangers.

Speaking after the game Kearney reaffirmed the Bannsiders' desire to keep hold of their prized assets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine want to keep Jamie Glackin at The Showgrounds. PICTURE: David Cavan

"We've fought really hard to build a squad and the last thing we want to do is dismantle it," he said.

"It's the carnage of what the last couple of windows have looked like in relation to the money that's out there and everything else that goes with it.

"You could look at this window and be frustrated, but we've battened down the hatches.

"We're still trying to do a bit of business, in and out.

"To me we have four new players in on Saturday as Curtis Allen, James McLaughlin, Adam Mullan and Aaron Jarvis have all missed a large part of this season.

"We're very content with what we have as a squad. There's guys there who are fresh as they haven't played a lot of football this season.

"Sometimes you have to back what you have. Yes we would still like to do one or two bits of business but we'll see what this week brings."

Coleraine' s 3-0 win over Carrick was their first league victory in eight games.

The Bannsiders reverted to a 3-5-2 formation with Glackin clearly revelling in the free role he was given.

"He enjoys playing in a free role and we try to let him do that as much as possible," said Kearney.

"He's a talent and I think he's really enjoyed playing on the new pitch.

"He can really get it down and get moving, and he glides across it and causes teams problems.

"Jamie has to take the bull by the horns and make the run to get the free kick for the first goal.

"For the second he gets it in an area where he just drives and puts in a really good cross, and if the defender doesn't put it in we will still score because it's that good of a delivery..