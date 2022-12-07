Having lifted the prize against Crusaders before losing out last season to Cliftonville, the Bannsiders will be back on the big stage thanks to a thrilling last-four clash.

Coleraine battled back on two occasions to force the tie to a spot-kick lottery following normal and extra-time and ultimate 5-4 penalty joy.

Ronan Hale was alert early on to break the deadlock for Cliftonville with a composed finish.

Coleraine players celebrate after a penalty shoot-out win over Cliftonville in the BetMcLean Cup semi-final.

Jamie Glackin smashed an attempt against the crossbar after the interval then only Ryan Curran’s block prevented Evan McLaughlin from netting an equaliser.

However, a late twist arrived in Coleraine’s favour when Matthew Shevlin converted on 83 minutes off Conor McDermott’s cross.

The first goal of extra-time put Cliftonville back on top on 92 minutes with Odhran Casey’s volley.

Sean Moore came close to increasing the advantage but hit the upright and Coleraine made it 2-2 off a second from Shevlin, with Lee Lynch serving up the assist.

Coleraine had a goal ruled out, leading to penalties.

Lyndon Kane’s penalty was saved by Nathan Gartside then Hale fired over.

Josh Carson, Shevlin, McLaughlin and Michael McCrudden each scored for the Bannsiders.

Chris Gallagher, Levi Ives, Colin Coates and Joe Gormley were successful for Cliftonville.

