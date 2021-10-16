Coleraine hopes in safe hands with Gareth Deane

They have been up there as one of the tightest defences in the Danske Bank Premiership.

This season might not have got off to the best of starts as Oran Kearney side fell to 4-2 and 2-1 defeats to Larne and Cliftonville respectively in their opening two games.

But they have bounced back in spectacular fashion with four wins and two draws in their next six with only one goal conceded in that time.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney. Pic by Pacemaker.

If you throw in the their two BetMcLean League Cup wins it means Christy Manzinga’s goal on September 18 is the only one the Bannsiders have conceded since the end of August.

Goalkeeper Gareth Deane has played an integral role for Coleraine this term carrying on his impressive form from last season after his move from Linfield.

The big stopper produced another big moment in Wednesday night’s League Cup win over Carrick Rangers saving Mark Surgenor’s late penalty to seal a 2-0 win.

Deane was delighted to preserve another clean sheet, but he did question the decision to award the spot kick in the first place.

“I don’t know how the decision was made,” said the keeper.

“I didn’t speak to the referee after the match as I went straight into the changing room.

“I’m happy enough with the save but it’s a pity it had to come to that.

“I have to thank Michael Doherty as he studies penalties and he gave me a shout where he was going to go, so thankfully I went the right way.

“I’ll just keep doing my job.

“Ideally, I don’t have to save a penalty but I think that’s seven clean sheets in our last eight games, so long may it continue.”

The Bannsiders are the current holders of the BetMcLean League Cup and Deane was delighted to seal their passage into the next round.

With Stuart King’s side having been in great form so far this term Coleraine’s number one was happy to come out on the right side of the result.

“It was job done for us on the night,” said Deane.

“It is always tough coming to Carrick, they’re a great side and they’ve started the season well.

“I think the 3-0 game here back in September flattered us a bit and we knew it was going to be a battle and Oran had us well prepared.”

There’s another big game coming up for the Bannsiders tomorrow as they travel to the BetMcLean Oval for a mouthwatering clash with Glentoran.

Deane is relishing taking on Mick McDermott’s side especially in front of what should be a big crowd.

“It’s a massive game,” he said.

“They have invested heavily in their squad and we played them in pre-season and done well.

“Hopefully it’ll be a good game of football and another clean sheet.

“It’s always tight going there, there will be a big crowd at The Oval and we know what’s coming, so we have to rest up and go again on Saturday.”

