Coleraine hoping to build on great week on and off the pitch

The Bannsiders moved to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership on Tuesday night following their 4-2 win at Carrick Rangers.

And on Thursday outline planning for the club’s redevelopment plans for the Showgrounds was approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council .

Coleraine welcome Glenavon to the Ballycastle Road venue this evening with boss Oran Kearney hoping to build on the feel-good factor at the club.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney

“It’s been a tough schedule,” said the Bannsiders boss.

“Originally when the game was brought forward Glenavon and Newry were to play on the Tuesday night as well. But with Linfield’s exploits in Europe that match has now been put back a week.

"So it gives Glenavon a bit of an advantage as they will be a wee bit fresher going into the game.

“We’ve a bit of momentum about us, we’re pleased with how it is going, but there are things that we need to work on which weren’t perfect against Carrick Rangers.

“We just have to go and try and hit that same level again on Friday night.”

Off the pitch club chairman Colin McKendry welcomed the next step for the club’s redevelopment plans.

“This development will enable the return of major games for the supporters to enjoy,” he said.

“We appreciate the support of the Council in partnering with the club in our funding application to the Levelling Up Fund.

"They bring a huge amount of experience of delivering publicly funded schemes and we’re absolutely delighted that this application has now been passed and we look forward to working with them going forward.

“If we are successful in securing funding, the first phase of the plan would centre on developing a community 3G pitch, the demolition of the south stand and rebuilding it to an increased capacity with a centre for player development.