Kodi Lyons-Foster has commented on his move to the Coleraine Showgrounds

Kodi Lyons-Foster says the prospect of training with the likes of Jamie Glackin and Joel Cooper will make him a better player as he opened up on his move to The Showgrounds.

The big defender made the summer move from Glentoran on the expiry of his contract to become Ruaidhri Higgins’ first arrival on the Ballycastle Road.

The Bannsiders have already confirmed the arrivals of other high-profile names, including Linfield star Cooper who scooped all the individual awards at the end of last season.

Lyons-Foster believes coming up against Cooper and Golden Boot winner Matthew Shevlin on a daily basis in training will only improve his game.

"Every time I played at Coleraine, it was a really tough place to come and pick up points,” he said.

"That's due to the atmosphere that's created at The Showgrounds - so I'm looking forward to having the fans on my side now.

"It's tough playing against them boys and that's another reason why I've moved here.

"The likes of Matthew Shevlin, Jamie Glackin and Joel Cooper are players I want to work with on a daily basis.

"I want to improve as a player and to play with them is a real privilege.”

The 28-year-old had a memorable first season in the Irish League at the Glens last term, where he was named in the NIFWA Team of the Season.

However, he is now eager to achieve even more memories at his new employers.

He stated: "I really enjoyed my first season in the Irish League.

"Obviously I got a good solid under my belt and got a feel for the level and the teams we will be up against.

"It was a bit of a slow start as I came in a bit later towards the end of August, start of September.

"Naturally there was a bedding in period, a few moving parts by bringing my missus and daughter across, but once I found my feet in the middle of the season, I didn't look back.

"The goals and the ambition here mirror what I want to do.