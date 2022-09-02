Coleraine reboot in bid to get back to winning ways again

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kearney cited fatigue as a key factor in the Bannsiders lacklustre defeat to the Lurgan Blues last Friday.

Coleraine had made an impressive start to the season winning three games on the bounce.

But Kearney felt a third game in six days took it’s toll on the starting eleven as Glenavon secured a 3-1 win at The Showgrounds.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney

“Your decision-making is affected by mental or physical fatigue and also going behind in a game is a big factor,” he said.

“In recent games we’ve started well, we’ve been on top.

“Against Glenavon we had to show character, which we did in the first half when we got ourselves back in the game.

“The second goal, and particularly the manner of it, just sets you on the back foot We’ve got to dig deep and go again.

“If that goal had have happened for us after 47 minutes, even though we played on Tuesday night, adrenaline would have carried you through, it would lift you.

“Whereas it has the opposite effect and you feel tired, you feel the three games in six days.”

The Bannsiders led the table going into last week’s game, and Kearney admitted there was a frustration they couldn’t keep that run going.

“Good starts to the season are hard to come by,” said the Coleraine boss.

“It’s hard to get up and running , it’s hard to put two or three wins together.

“I think the most frustrating aspect of last week was that we knew we were coming in at a slight disadvantage because Glenavon didn’t play on the Tuesday night like we did.

“However, the manner in which those three points, which were a possibility for us coming into the game, went is very frustrating.