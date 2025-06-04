Coleraine recruit felt it was time 'for something new' after nine years at Linfield

Coleraine recruit Stephen Fallon says he felt the time was right for “something new” after joining the Bannsiders from Linfield.

Fallon started his career with Swansea City before returning home to Linfield in January 2016, originally on loan before making his stay at Windsor Park permanent.

The 28-year-old won six league titles, three League Cups and two Irish Cups across nine years in South Belfast, while he was also named Linfield’s Player of the Year for his performances throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

Fallon’s involvement has been heavily impacted by injury in recent seasons, making only five Premiership appearances as David Healy’s men reclaimed the Gibson Cup last term while he played seven times in the league in 2023/24.

New Coleraine signing Stephen Fallon. (Photo by Coleraine FC / David Cavan)

Now back fit, Fallon feels he’s ready for a new chapter and will be joined at The Showgrounds by former Blues team-mate Joel Cooper.

"I’m looking forward to getting started and I’m glad to get it done,” Fallon told the club’s media channel. “I loved my time at Linfield.

"I spent nine years there, met good people, played with fantastic players, but I think it was time for something new and a new challenge.

"I’m looking forward to getting started. Speaking to people around the club about their ideas, the project and they’ve made me feel welcome and wanted.

"The past couple of seasons haven’t been great in terms of injuries but I finished the season off coming back into training and I’m back fit ready to go in pre-season.

"Joel’s coming in so I’ve played with him, I know Levi, played with Lyndon, Matthew Shevlin, Jack Scott, so I know a good chunk of the changing room.”

Fallon becomes Coleraine’s second signing under new manager Ruaidhri Higgins, who replaced Dean Shiels last month, following the arrival of defender Kodi Lyons-Foster from Glentoran.

Former Derry City chief Higgins has long been an admirer of Fallon and revealed he once had a conversation with Healy about the potential of bringing him to the Brandywell.

"I remember David Healy calling me about a player at Derry City years ago and I said ‘possibly, if you give us Stephen Fallon in return’,” said Higgins. “The conversation was quickly wrapped up, put it that way!

"He’s a talented player, one of the top midfield players in the country, and the key for us is to get him a good pre-season and get him right.

"We’ve a hell of a player on our hands if we manage to achieve that.

"He has been a key player in some of Linfield’s title wins and he brings that respect straight away when he walks into the dressing room.

"You often hear people talking about him being one of the top midfield players of the past 10 years in the league.