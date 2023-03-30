Coleraine release statement following Jamie Glackin's 10 game ban being overturned

Glackin was given the suspension in February having been alleged to have breached Article 27.2 of the Irish FA disciplinary code, which states: "Anyone who offends the dignity of a person or group of persons through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning disability, gender or sexual orientation shall be suspended for a minimum of 10 matches.

“Furthermore, a fine shall be imposed. Where the perpetrator is a player a minimum fine of £500 will be imposed on senior clubs.”

With the Bannsiders appealing the ban, 28-year-old Glackin didn’t miss any matches and was cleared in a hearing on Wednesday evening.

Jamie Glackin

“Coleraine Football Club has welcomed the decision by the Irish FA Disciplinary Committee to overturn a ten match ban for Jamie Glackin,” Coleraine said in a statement posted to their website.

“The Club’s appeal was successful at last night’s hearing.

“Coleraine FC and Jamie Glackin would like to thank their legal team of John J Rice & Co., Solicitors and the Counsel, Richard McConkey BL and everyone involved in providing a positive outcome to our appeal.”