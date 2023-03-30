News you can trust since 1737
Coleraine release statement following Jamie Glackin's 10 game ban being overturned

Coleraine have released a statement saying they “welcomed the decision” after the Irish FA Disciplinary Committee overturned a 10 game ban that was handed down to midfielder Jamie Glackin.

By Johnny Morton
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:34 BST

Glackin was given the suspension in February having been alleged to have breached Article 27.2 of the Irish FA disciplinary code, which states: "Anyone who offends the dignity of a person or group of persons through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning disability, gender or sexual orientation shall be suspended for a minimum of 10 matches.

“Furthermore, a fine shall be imposed. Where the perpetrator is a player a minimum fine of £500 will be imposed on senior clubs.”

With the Bannsiders appealing the ban, 28-year-old Glackin didn’t miss any matches and was cleared in a hearing on Wednesday evening.

Jamie Glackin
Coleraine Football Club has welcomed the decision by the Irish FA Disciplinary Committee to overturn a ten match ban for Jamie Glackin,” Coleraine said in a statement posted to their website.

“The Club’s appeal was successful at last night’s hearing.

“Coleraine FC and Jamie Glackin would like to thank their legal team of John J Rice & Co., Solicitors and the Counsel, Richard McConkey BL and everyone involved in providing a positive outcome to our appeal.”

Glackin will be available for Coleraine’s remaining five matches of the season, starting with their trip to Cliftonville on Friday, 7 April.

