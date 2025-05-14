Coleraine reportedly interested in Scottish Cup hero who helped dump Rangers out this season in mammoth shock

Coleraine are reportedly interested in signing Queen’s Park’s Scottish Cup hero Calum Ferrie as they look to further bolster their squad ahead of next season.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who previously spent time on the books of Port Vale and Dundee, joined Queen’s Park in 2021 and has racked up over 120 appearances across Scotland’s League One and Championship.

Ferrie hit the headlines in February when he produced an inspired performance to help his side seal Scottish Cup progression past Glasgow giants Rangers, saving James Tavernier’s late penalty in a 1-0 victory which was hailed as one of the competition’s greatest-ever upsets.

Queen’s Park finished the most recent Championship campaign in eighth and while Ferrie, who was one of their standout performers, is still under contract, Daily Record have reported that they’d be open to letting him go for the right price.

Coleraine are reportedly interested in Queen’s Park goalkeeper Calum Ferrie. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

Ferrie’s arrival would likely prove a major boost for Coleraine with the former Stirling Albion loanee named in the PFA Scotland Championship Team of the Year in consecutive seasons across 2022/23 and 2023/24.

He also played in this season’s Scottish Challenge Cup final where Queen’s Park were defeated 5-0 by a Livingston side containing former Linfield stars Matthew Clarke and Daniel Finlayson.

Rory Brown and Max Little have shared number one responsibilities at The Showgrounds in recent times.

Former Glenavon shot-stopper Brown racked up 27 top-flight appearances this season while Little, who joined Coleraine from Dunfermline Athletic last summer, played 14 times, including starting both of their recent European play-off fixtures.

The Daily Record claim Coleraine boss Ruaidhri Higgins “is prepared to sanction a bid” for Ferrie as he looks to make reinforcements to help the County Londonderry outfit challenge for silverware next season.

Higgins will have Joel Cooper, who was named both NIFL and NIFWA Premiership Player of the Year for his role in helping Linfield seal Gibson Cup glory, at his disposal while other high-profile names have been linked with Coleraine.

Speaking after his exploits against Rangers, Ferrie told Premier Sports: "I don't know if I can sum that up, I'm speechless.

"The boys were unbelievable for 90 minutes, they threw everything at us in those last 10 minutes and the boys were cramping up because the tempo was so quick.

"[Tavernier] is so good at penalties, and he really mixes it up, he goes right, left, everywhere, and puts so much pace on it.

"I changed my mind, I was going to go right but I thought 'no, go left.'