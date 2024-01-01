Coleraine have confirmed the capture of Jack Scott on a two-and-a-half year deal – nine weeks on from his Linfield exit “by mutual consent”.

Coleraine have confirmed a deal to sign Jack Scott. (Photo by David Cavan/Coleraine FC)

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney highlighted that 21-year-old Scott “has really good physical qualities and, more importantly, there’s a really good football pedigree also”.

The Coleraine statement read as follows: “Coleraine is pleased to confirm the signing of Jack Scott on a two-and-a-half year deal.“The 21-year-old becomes our first arrival of the January transfer window after spending time at Linfield earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"After starring for Linfield Academy, Scott joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and spent three years at Molineux - which also included a loan spell at St Patrick's Athletic in the League ofIreland.”

Kearney added in an interview with colerainefc.com: "The best testament you can pay Jack is that the game he played against us he was really strong.

"He has really good physical qualities and, more importantly, there's a really good football pedigree also.

"We had an honest conversation about what we're trying to do and why the move would be attractive for Jack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For us, it's trying to make sure that he can kick on, find his feet in football again and kick his career on.

"On the pitch, we're going to get a bundle of energy, a really good work ethic and honesty.

"He will integrate well off the pitch and the changing room needs that part of it as well."

Also in the Irish League, Championship-based Mid-Ulster derby rivals Portadown and Annagh United have been active across the early stages of the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annagh’s official social media platforms have confirmed deals on Monday for Thomas Burns, Jackson Nesbitt and Cohen Henderson.

Bangor and Dundela have each announced players set for Portadown moves on Monday in, respectively, Jack Henderson and Ciaran Dobbin.