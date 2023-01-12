The Bannsiders’ latest addition has made the switch between Premiership clubs for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

“When we lost Evan (McLaughlin), we wanted to replace him with a player withsimilar qualities who has pace and can carry the ball...which Andy canmost certainly do,” said Kearney on the official Coleraine website. “Andy has already impressed me any time we have played Larne and it was a deal I wanted to complete.

“Andy played a lot of football during 2021/22 but a change of shape at Larne has probably limited his game time this time around and he wantsto go and play football.

Andrew Scott has joined Coleraine from Larne

“We are looking forward to working with him and getting him out on the pitch.”