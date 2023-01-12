Coleraine signing Andrew Scott offers 'similar qualities' to past player
Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has highlighted the ‘pace’ and overall ‘qualities’ of Andrew Scott following his arrival from Larne.
The Bannsiders’ latest addition has made the switch between Premiership clubs for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
“When we lost Evan (McLaughlin), we wanted to replace him with a player withsimilar qualities who has pace and can carry the ball...which Andy canmost certainly do,” said Kearney on the official Coleraine website. “Andy has already impressed me any time we have played Larne and it was a deal I wanted to complete.
“Andy played a lot of football during 2021/22 but a change of shape at Larne has probably limited his game time this time around and he wantsto go and play football.
“We are looking forward to working with him and getting him out on the pitch.”
The Castlederg-born winger arrives at Coleraine with experience from time on the books at Accrington Stanley, Stalybridge Celtic and Curzon Athletic in England on top of domestic Larne appearances.