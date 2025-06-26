Coleraine summer signing wants to get fans 'off their seats' after reuniting with manager Ruaidhri Higgins

Will Patching admits his goal is to get Coleraine fans “off their seats” next season and says working with Ruaidhri Higgins once again was a massive factor behind his loan move to the Bannsiders.

Patching came through the youth ranks at Manchester City before joining Notts County and linked up with Higgins for the first time during a stint at Dundalk where the current Coleraine boss was serving as assistant to Stephen Kenny.

The 26-year-old followed Higgins to Derry City, firstly on loan prior to sealing a permanent switch in 2022, and earned a move back across the water with Carlisle United in January.

With opportunities limited in League Two, Patching has completed a season-long loan to Coleraine, who have shown a strong statement of intent by also recruiting the likes of Kodi Lyons-Foster, Joel Cooper and Stephen Fallon.

Will Patching has reunited with former Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins at Coleraine after joining on a season-long loan from Carlisle United.

Patching’s arrival could be significant in their bid to achieve silverware success – he scored 24 league goals across his last three seasons with Derry City – and he wants to excite fans at his new club.

"I'm buzzing to be here,” Patching told the club’s media channel. “I was away for a few weeks seeing family and it got sorted while I was over there.

"Ruaidhri and Conor (Loughrey, assistant) were a big factor. I played under them for a few years. Ruaidhri starting at Dundalk where he was assistant and then took me to Derry City.

"I enjoyed my football the most playing under him.

"Going to Carlisle and things not working as well as I would have liked, I wanted to enjoy my football and get something out of it and help the team as much as I can.

"I came and had a look around a couple of weeks ago, met a few people and they took me around. The facilities are good and I was really impressed.

"I want to get fans off their seats, whether that be assists or goals, just helping the team in general really."

Patching started as Derry City claimed FAI Cup glory in 2022 under Higgins and came off the bench during last year’s defeat to Drogheda United in the showpiece decider.

Higgins believes Patching will have a strong desire to show his quality after a difficult period at Carlisle, where he made the last of his 10 league appearances in early-March.

"Will is an extremely talented player who I had the pleasure of working with at Dundalk for a period and then for three years as Derry City manager,” said Higgins. “He scored over 30 goals and provided over 30 assists during his time at Derry, so his output from midfield is outstanding.

“He is a fantastic footballer and I know the last 9 to 12 months hasn’t gone the way he would have liked personally.

“So, I know he’ll have a real hunger to show people what he’s capable of, and when he’s happy, he is an absolute joy to watch.