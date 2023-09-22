Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a night of Sports Direct Premiership drama, Warren Feeney’s boys looked to be heading for another three points courtesy of a first-half James Singleton goal.

But the Bannsiders came out with all guns blazing after the break and levelled late on through a Matthew Shevlin header before McKendry competed the job with a sizzling strike.

Glentoran had the first sight of goal on five minutes but Shay McCartan could only blast his 25-yard effort over the top.

Coleraine’s Conor McKendry heads off to celebrate his winning goal over Glentoran. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

Jay Donnelly was then put through by a wonderful pass from defender Aidan Wilson, but the striker slightly lost his footing, which was all defender Darren Cole needed to mop up.

Coleraine missed a great chance to sneak into the lead on 21 minutes. Striker Shevlin managed to slide a pass through to Andy Scott just inside the box and although his shot beat Aaron McCarey, it rocketed back off the base of the post.

But it was the home fans who were dancing with delight four minutes later.

New signing David Fisher, making his first league start for the Glens after signing from Wimbledon, was fouled by Cole on the left touchline. McCartan whipped in the free-kick and Singleton shook off his marker to head into the bottom corner.

The Bannsiders attempted to come back off the ropes with Shevlin causing panic in the home defence, resulting in Fuad Sule poking the ball towards his own goal, forcing McCarey into a smart save.

McCarey was in action again on 34 minutes, this time beating away a Jamie Glackin shot after great work by Scott on the left.

And just before half-time Lee Lynch and Glackin worked a clever short corner, resulting in Scott crossing for Shevlin, whose header was creeping in at the base of the post until McCarey got down to save.

The Bannsiders threatened after the restart with McKendry flighting in a free-kick that was met by Cole, but his goal-bound effort rebounded off Patrick McClean. Seconds later, Glackin curled a shot just past the post.

Coleraine substitute Lee McLaughlin then sent in a screamer that fizzed inches over before McKendry forced McCarey into another wonder save.

Coleraine got the goal they deserved 11 minutes from time. McLaughlin was the provider, clipping in a great cross from the left and Shevlin did the rest with a clever header.

It got even better for Kearney’s men because they were ahead three minutes later. McKendry did it all himself, cutting in from the left, past the challenge of Sule, before thumping an unstoppable low shot past McCarey.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Wilson, Burns, McCartan, Donnelly (Feeney, 74), Singleton, Sule, Fisher (Junior, 53), Kelly (Murray, 71), McClean, McGinn.

Subs (not used): Webber, Palmer, Russell, Walsh.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D.Jarvis, Kelly, McKendry, Shevlin (Lowry, 92), Carson, Lynch, Glackin (McLaughlin, 66), Cole, Scott.

Subs (not used): Donnelly, A.Jarvis, McDaid, Mitchell, Devine.