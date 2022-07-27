Coleraine unveil new Nike home kit

Working closely with Nike & Club Sport NI, the club say the design is based on a traditional Bannsiders home striped shirt with a few bits of modern class added to it.

The shirt will be available for presale straight away from the club's online shop and available for collection by the end of the following week.

The kit will get its first outing on Wednesday as the teams playing in the SuperCupNI and the senior team, who play a Huddersfield Town XI at The Showgrounds, will wear it.

Lyndon Kane models the new Coleraine home kit. Photo Credit: David Cavan/Coleraine FC

This is due to an addition that needs to be made to each shirt that has been held up in shipping.

As previously stated the club are delighted to offer this new shirt to the fans with no increase in price and the kit will be used for the next two seasons.

The club are delighted to have retained our club sponsors for the new shirts with Eventsec, Lynas Food Services, Urban & The Newbridge Restaurant all featured.

The players playing shorts will also feature ongoing sponsors, RiverRidge & McKendry Fabrications.

The Club Shop will be open and stocked full of the new 2022/23 training range from Nike for fans to buy before Saturday's friendly with Annagh United.