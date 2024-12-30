Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dean Shiels has called on his Coleraine side to repeat the same killer instinct from their last visit to Loughgall as they make the journey to Lakeview Park.

The Bannsiders flexed their muscles in County Armagh last month as they led by three goals at the break, with Matthew Shevlin completing his brace in the second half to record a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Coleraine come into the contest on the back of a 2-2 draw against derby rivals Ballymena United on Boxing Day as a combination of slack defending and missed opportunities meant they failed to take all three points on home soil.

"It's a place that's difficult to go," Shiels said of his side's challenge at Loughgall.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"They've picked up, they've had good results recently and we're going to have to improve on our finishing from Boxing Day.

"We were ruthless the last time we went there by scoring four goals, so hopefully we can replicate that.

"I think we had 16 chances to score on Boxing Day and to only score twice is disappointing.

"I think Sean O'Neill was absolutely outstanding and it's a similar feeling when Gareth Deane came down here with Glenavon earlier in the season.

"Fair play to him because he's been a great servant to the league and if it wasn't for him, we could have won by a wide, wide margin.”

Coleraine have already agreed a pre-contract switch for Linfield star Joel Cooper as preparations continue for arrivals both in the upcoming January transfer window and in the summer.

Shiels believes “the potential” for Coleraine to move forward both on and off the pitch is massive in the months and years ahead.

He commented: "We are building for the future here.

"When we first took on the project we had six weeks to build a team in the summer and that takes time.

"We've got plans in place for January and we've got plans in place for June.

"This is a long-term project and we want to see ourselves in a much-stronger place next year.

"The potential this club has is massive and we are working extremely hard to improve the first-team squad all the time.”