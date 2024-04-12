Coleraine youngster helps Northern Ireland seal Centenary Shield glory

Northern Ireland celebrate. PIC: NIFSA

Devine, who has made four Premiership appearances for the Bannsiders this season, netted a free-kick before calmly slotting home a penalty on the stroke of half-time for Simon Nicks’ side.

Despite Osain Evans pulling one back for the visitors, Northern Ireland held on to lift the title and maintain their flawless record, following up victories over England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Institute midfielder Oisin Devlin, who has already secured a move to full-time football with Larne, captained the side while Jack Hastings and Logan Graham celebrated a second trophy success in a matter of days after helping the Inver Reds win the Harry Cavan Youth Cup at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland last won the Centenary Shield in 2019 under manager Frankie Wilson with current Cliftonville defender Patrick Burns captain while the likes of Ryan Carmichael, Liam Hassin and Callum Ferris were also involved.