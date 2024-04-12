Coleraine youngster helps Northern Ireland seal Centenary Shield glory
Devine, who has made four Premiership appearances for the Bannsiders this season, netted a free-kick before calmly slotting home a penalty on the stroke of half-time for Simon Nicks’ side.
Despite Osain Evans pulling one back for the visitors, Northern Ireland held on to lift the title and maintain their flawless record, following up victories over England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.
Institute midfielder Oisin Devlin, who has already secured a move to full-time football with Larne, captained the side while Jack Hastings and Logan Graham celebrated a second trophy success in a matter of days after helping the Inver Reds win the Harry Cavan Youth Cup at Windsor Park.
Northern Ireland last won the Centenary Shield in 2019 under manager Frankie Wilson with current Cliftonville defender Patrick Burns captain while the likes of Ryan Carmichael, Liam Hassin and Callum Ferris were also involved.
This year’s success marks a 10th – and sixth outright – competition victory for Northern Ireland, having won it for the first time in 1996.
