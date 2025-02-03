Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels left Stangmore Park with the acceptance “criticism should come” following an Irish Cup exit to Dungannon Swifts.

The Swifts had Tomas Galvin to thank for an extra-time winner over Coleraine to set up the quarter-final test with Carrick.

Gael Bigirimana broke the deadlock before Coleraine’s Declan McManus scored an equaliser on his debut for 1-1 – with Galvin’s finish delivering the decisive moment.

"We are disappointed,” said Shiels, who previously spent two years as Dungannon boss. "I think in the end we probably just didn't do enough to win the game.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

"We battled hard to get back into it and took it to extra-time, but then we just flattered to deceive...we huffed and puffed and had a big penalty claim that seemed to be inside the box.

"But in the end there was nothing in the game and I think we all have to take responsibility for that.

"The criticism should come because we didn't do enough and it wasn't good enough.

"We had been creating loads of chances, we have been fluid and playing well but today I wasn't overly happy with the performance.

"We can accept getting beat at times but I just felt overall it wasn't good enough today."

Shiels understood fan frustration over the 2-1 outcome.

"We definitely accept that,” said Shiels. "I take all responsibility for today's defeat and I won't hide from that.

"We have to do better…we are in the process of building something but people just want instant success and that's just where we are at.

"We had 18 players leave, the amount of work we conducted within a six-week window was huge and we've built a young team.

"We've then done really good business in this window and the amount of work that goes into that takes time.

"We need to be improving and we want to see progress.

"I think it's just performance levels.

"We've had inconsistent performances from individuals all season.

"We're getting a few good games and then the standards drop and that's the most disappointing part.