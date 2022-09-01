Coleraine's new away kit does not leave the fans feeling grey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest offering from kit manufacturer Nike has gone down well with the Bannsiders support following its unveiling on Thursday afternoon with the tag line "Do Not Fear The Shadow".

And who could blame them as it is a very striking number.

The body of the shirt is grey with a geometrical gradient pattern, and it is finished off with black sleeves and a blacked out club crest.

Coleraine launched their new away kit on Thursday. Pic by David Cavan/Coleraine FC

@iain71 tweeted: "Take my money now". @markmark1000 was in agreement tweeting: "What a great departure from the normal."

Irish League podcasters The Waffle gave the shirt their seal of approval tweeting: "Hot".

Coleraine FC vlogger Peaky Bannsiders though was worried the new strip may cause problems like another now infamous grey kit.

Back in 1996 Manchester United found themselves 3-0 down at half-time to Southampton whilst wearing their new grey away kit.

Sir Alex Ferguson blamed the strip saying the United players had difficulty picking each other out.

A good excuse if ever there was one!

United had a swift kit change at half-time, ironically to a blue and white stripe kit which was very similar to the one Coleraine wore that very same season!

Fergie side may have won the second half 1-0 but they lost the game.

Peaky Bannsiders jokingly tweeted a pic from that game at the Dell in reference to his team's new kit!