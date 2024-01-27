Coleraine manager Oran Kearney. (Photo by Evan Logan)

The Bannsiders host Glenavon today searching for a way to stop the rot and start the rebuild process towards results more in keeping with Kearney’s overall track record as Coleraine boss.

"Obviously it's tough at the moment but it's just confidence, that's the key thing,” said Kearney. "I've had the privilege in the past where we've been on runs and we've been unstoppable.

"It's amazing that on those runs there have been some performances that have been so abject and poor, but because you're on that run there was no chance of losing no matter what you did.

"That's momentum and that's football.

“We're in a position now where anything that can go wrong goes wrong.

"On the other side it probably comes down just to that little bit of confidence.

"We're not robots and it does make things tough for everybody.”

Kearney’s faith stands in hard work as the solution to current woes.

"It's up to me, the players and everybody to keep working hard and that's the message we have to get across,” said Kearney. "I know the team's not where we need to be...but it's one of those where we've just got to work.