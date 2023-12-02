Coleraine's Oran Kearney clear 'it’s up to us to go there now and turn them over'
The Bannsiders’ recent draw with Carrick attracted praise from Kearney for the efforts on show despite frustration over the final score.
In contrast, Glenavon will welcome Coleraine to Mourneview Park bolstered by a string of league wins under manager Stephen McDonnell alongside a midweek BetMcLean Cup triumph.
“For me, we will be trying to go there and get a result on Saturday,” said Kearney. “We’re not ones for history or really for the future either – we are ones for the present.
“Today (Carrick) was an opportunity to get three points and next Saturday will be the same.
“I don’t think it’s about how teams have done in certain areas.
“We’ve had a huge turnover of players in recent seasons as have they.
“It’s about going there and putting in another big performance - and if we have the same endeavour as we’ve had today, then we will be fine.
“They’ve done well and results breed confidence.
“They have managed to rattle out five wins on the bounce and what that can do as a group under a new manager is impressive…it’s up to us to go there now and turn them over.”
Kearney added how “I can’t ask for anything more” and a perspective on injury issues as “we’ve got to ride that wave and make sure that we keep pushing”.