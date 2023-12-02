​Coleraine boss Oran Kearney will be hoping for an end product to recent league endeavour this weekend despite facing an in-form Glenavon side celebrating five successive Sports Direct Premiership wins.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

The Bannsiders’ recent draw with Carrick attracted praise from Kearney for the efforts on show despite frustration over the final score.

In contrast, Glenavon will welcome Coleraine to Mourneview Park bolstered by a string of league wins under manager Stephen McDonnell alongside a midweek BetMcLean Cup triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For me, we will be trying to go there and get a result on Saturday,” said Kearney. “We’re not ones for history or really for the future either – we are ones for the present.

“Today (Carrick) was an opportunity to get three points and next Saturday will be the same.

“I don’t think it’s about how teams have done in certain areas.

“We’ve had a huge turnover of players in recent seasons as have they.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about going there and putting in another big performance - and if we have the same endeavour as we’ve had today, then we will be fine.

“They’ve done well and results breed confidence.

“They have managed to rattle out five wins on the bounce and what that can do as a group under a new manager is impressive…it’s up to us to go there now and turn them over.”