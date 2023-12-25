Comber Rec delight on Christmas Day in Steel & Sons Cup success over Crumlin Star
The festive showpiece at Seaview served up a thriller for the bumper Christmas crowd as Comber Rec edged home by 3-2 overall after normal and extra-time.
Hanna produced a decisive finish after defensive confusion in the Crumlin Star penalty area.
Crumlin Star had earlier kicked off the scoring before the break thanks to Stephen Smyth.
Comber Rec hit back to turn the tables as Dylan Wilson left it level to force extra-time.
Then Eliot Wilson made it 2-1 to Comber Rec across extra-time.
Aidan McNeill’s free-kick finish put the sides all-square at 2-2 before Hanna had the final say.
Comber Rec will return to Crusaders’ Seaview on New Year’s Day to tackle Willowbank in the Border Cup final.
CRUMLIN STAR: C.McNeill, O’Neill (Trainor, 65), A.McNeill, Hawkins, Lillis (McBurney, 85), McNeill, Halfpenny, McLaughlin, Lynch, Fearon, Smyth (Doyle, 75).
Subs (not used): Trainor, McKervey, McBurney, Nolan, Doyle
COMBER REC: Pollock, Gillan (Gibson, 49), Walker, Moore, Whittle, Gaw, E.Wilson, Hanna, Conville (Fleck, 45), Grierson (Nelson, 45), D.Wilson.
Subs (not used): W.Hanna, Fleck, Laird, Gibson, Nelson.
Referee: Andrew Woodside.