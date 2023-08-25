Comeback kings strike again as Ethan McGee nets late equaliser for 10-man Dungannon Swifts against Coleraine

After Davy McDaid netted his first goal for Coleraine since returning this summer in the 85th minute to add to Darren Cole’s header, it looked like the Bannsiders were cruising towards victory with Dungannon playing most of the match with 10-men following John Scott’s first-half dismissal.

Matthew Lusty’s injury-time strike sparked memories from earlier in the season when Rodney McAree’s side came back from 4-1 down to draw with champions Larne and McGee completed the dramatic turnaround, pouncing on a failed clearance to volley home and send the home fans delirious.

Scott was given his marching orders after only 21 minutes by referee Ian McNabb following two bookable offences to leave McAree’s men with their backs against the wall.

Ethan McGee of Dungannon Swifts. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Niall Morgan, preferred to Declan Dunne in goal, was kept busy and had six shots to save in the first-half alone as the hosts defended resolutely, with Andrew Scott, Lyndon Kane, Conor McKendry and Lee Lynch all denied by the Tyrone GAA star.

Cole, who spent last season on-loan at Stangmore Park from Glentoran before moving to Coleraine this summer, opened the scoring by heading home from Jamie Glackin’s corner before McDaid found the net late on.