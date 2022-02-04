COMMENT: Same old Portadown problems despite Paul Doolin’s fresh voice

Tipton left the club in the aftermath of a dismal defeat by Dungannon Swifts on January 22, having been awarded a five-year contract extension last May.

The next managerial contract presented by Portadown’s Board of Directors was the offer last week to Doolin of a deal until the end of the season in hope of staging a relegation rescue mission.

One manager arrived at the club with long-term ambitions and a project built around the big picture - the other has a narrow focus, facing only a short-term firefight.

Paul Doolin has been appointed Portadown manager until the end of the season. Pic by Pacemaker.

Contrasting goals but with the same singular objective this season of securing Premiership safety.

Tipton left Shamrock Park with a legacy that should be celebrated for reasons including helping rebuild relations between club and community and attempts at revamping the youth pathway.

Securing Championship promotion then Premiership safety stand as on-the-field achievements.

But Tipton will understand the ultimate price for 14 defeats in his 23 league games this season.

Given his range of influence since arriving in 2018, Tipton’s departure will expose voids across areas of club life now in need of attention by others.

But results on the pitch remain the main measure of any manager.

Doolin takes over able to ignore any demands of his role outside the remit of producing vital points in the fight against the drop.

And a first week in the Ports hot seat provided Doolin with plenty of evidence of problems in meeting that one crucial goal.

Doolin was watching from the stands last Tuesday as Portadown conceded on 90 minutes and spent time in his first training session days later presenting a video analysis of key defensive issues.

Tipton often stepped into the spotlight to protect young players from outside criticism within a squad that must be considered fragile given history of dropping points from positive positions or falling short in high-pressure situations.

Doolin, however, finished his first match as boss last weekend against Larne calling for players to embrace personal responsibility by asking tough questions and analyse all areas of preparation and performance.

When it goes wrong, the reasons are always numerous but Tipton’s final season was one that appeared lacking a clear consistent identity.

Doolin - described by one Ports coach as ‘on a different level’ to others - is now charged with quickly establishing an identity that can achieve results.

That process started for Doolin in the same way it ended for Tipton - with defeat.

Doolin, over the remaining months of the league campaign, must find a way to avoid a continuation of that cycle.

