Comment: The Irish League's window of opportunity

In a sporting context fans have been forced to watch on from afar (sometimes on ladders, but that's a different story) as the bulk of the action was behind closed doors.

But rather than see interest dwindle, for me the appetite for the local game has never been stronger.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, eh?

Despite a glut of games fans are already counting down the days until the new season commences.

To get us in the mood we have the excitement of the transfer window, and boy it hasn't disappointed so far.

There have been some impressive additions and some high profile departures already.

The Irish League transfer window has never really generated the excitement of the likes of the Premier League but things have changed in the past two windows.

There have been some big moves in the Irish League already

There's been big moves, teams spending money and plenty of rumours.

This week every time you logged on to social media it seemed a team was announcing a new arrival.

It's great to see and only helps generate more interest in our league and hopefully entice more people to get along and support their local team.

And with two and a half months left until transfer deadline day that feeling will only intensify.