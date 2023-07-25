After helping Cliftonville win two League Cup crowns during his seven-year stay at Solitude, Ives has been one of the biggest summer signings made so far this window by an Irish League club and was added to Larne’s squad for the trip to Kosovo.

Tiernan Lynch tried to sign the left-back upon his return from Torquay United in 2015 but has now finally got his man – and predicts he will be a “tremendous addition”.

"He's a kid that I spoke to about five or six years ago when I first came in the door and he had just came back from England,” said Lynch. “He was in a great place and we tried to get him back then.

Levi Ives could make his competitive club debut in their Europa Conference League second-round qualifier against FC Ballkani in Kosovo. PIC: Larne FC

"He probably didn't believe the things I told him and as he said we've went on to fulfil all the things we wanted to do.

"To get him in at this stage to help us strengthen our team for what we want to do, I think he will be a tremendous addition.

"I think the big thing for Larne as a team and club at the moment is we've had a little taste of Champions League football and success in the league and it's something we want to try and get more of.

"We're fully aware in this league and because of the competition that it's no foregone conclusion - you have to work on it.

"Levi is one of those players that will give us the chance to go and do the same again and keep us where we are.

"We know it's going to be extremely difficult but to give yourself the best chance you need to get the best players in the door."

Ives joined Craig Farquhar, Ali Omar, Isaac Westendorf, Corey Smith and Aidan Dowling as new faces at Inver Park and having spent time with him during his days at Cliftonville, captain Tomas Cosgrove is confident that the 25-year-old will strengthen their squad even further.

"He's a competitor and winner,” he said. “I played with him for a few years at Cliftonville and know the qualities he has.