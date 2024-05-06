Linfield's Matthew Clarke. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Linfield have offered “thanks and appreciation to the efforts and success both players have helped bring to the club” following news Matthew Clarke and Jordan Stewart will each be leaving Windsor Park.

Clarke has spent 11 years with Linfield across 411 appearances and walks away winner of major medals including five Irish League titles, two Irish Cups and three League Cups. Stewart clocked up close to 200 appearances for the Blues and secured silverware on eight occasions.

