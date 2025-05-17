Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley admits his ambition is to “win more trophies” with Liverpool after signing a contract extension at Anfield.

The 21-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Dungannon Swifts, has made 27 appearances for Arne Slot’s side across all competitions this season, including 17 in the Premier League as the Reds stormed to title glory.

Bradley has now won four trophies since breaking into Liverpool’s senior team and is determined to achieve further success after penning a new long-term deal to remain on Merseyside.

It’s expected the Castlederg youngster will have an even greater role to play heading into next season following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s summer departure to Real Madrid.

“To sign another contract, I’m very proud and happy to see what the next steps on our journey together will be,” Bradley told Liverpoolfc.com. “You’ve just got to keep your head down and keep working hard.

“It has been a fantastic two years [with the senior team]. Especially since coming back from loan and doing so well last year and continuing that on this year. It’s been really good. So, hopefully we can keep going and keep making more memories.

On his targets for the future, Bradley added: “To play even more games but also to win more trophies.

"I think the whole point of playing football is obviously to win trophies and be successful.

“So the more of them we can win, the better it will be for me and the whole team. Hopefully if we can keep doing that, it’ll be a good next few years at the club.”

Bradley has developed into a star at both club and international level, already racking up 24 Northern Ireland caps and captained his country on two occasions last year.

He was named Northern Ireland’s Player of the Year for 2024 and has received significant backing from Liverpool boss Slot in recent weeks as the Reds prepare for the future with Bradley a key component.

Bradley started in last weekend’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal and is expected to feature heavily in their final two fixtures of the season against Brighton and Crystal Palace, when Liverpool will lift the league title.

Alexander-Arnold’s departure leaves a vacancy at right-back and Bradley will likely be battling with Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong, who is set to make a summer move from Bayer Leverkusen, for the position.

“Let’s not compare him with Trent now already; they are two different types, in my opinion,” said Slot earlier this month. “With Conor, I think we all see the potential.

"But last week, I walked onto the pitch together with him, and I looked around because, for me, it was the first time.

“And I was very surprised to hear from him that he had a comment about the stadium as well. And I looked at him like, ‘Didn’t you know yet?’ He said, ‘No, it’s the first time that I’m here as well’.

“And that was a bit of a surprise to me because, for me, he’s already further in his development than being for the first time in an away game like Chelsea.

“A very talented player, Conor. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been fit throughout the whole season, and to become a very good player, you have to be available every single week as well.