Conor Bradley 'boost' for Liverpool as Arne Slot confirms Northern Ireland ace who 'has done so well for us' in line for Premier League start

Liverpool manager Arne Slot admits it’s a “boost” to have Conor Bradley back at his disposal after confirming the Northern Ireland international is in line to start against West Ham United at Anfield this weekend.

Bradley had missed Liverpool’s last seven matches across all competitions prior to making a return off the bench in a 3-2 defeat to Fulham last time out and wasted no time in showing his quality by providing an assist for Luis Diaz just five minutes later.

The 21-year-old’s presence is even more crucial for Slot considering Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently out injured, meaning midfielder Curtis Jones has had to fill in at right-back.

Bradley has racked up 24 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, including 13 this season, and could be set for an enhanced role with the current table-toppers if Alexander-Arnold’s proposed summer move to Real Madrid goes through.

Conor Bradley could be in line to start for Liverpool against West Ham United this weekend. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

He will hope to play his part as Slot’s side look to convert a current 11-point advantage at the summit into silverware and the Dutch boss admits he has been impressed with Bradley’s contribution.

“Of course it’s a boost, it’s always a boost when quality players come back,” said Slot. “Especially quality players in that position, because I think Curtis Jones is a quality player but it’s not his favourite position.

“So to have a player in his favourite position is always – not always - but might be better for the team. And Conor has done so well for us this season, just like Trent.

"But when Trent then isn’t there, you always hope to look behind you and see that Conor is available.

“But then if he isn’t, we have to solve that problem. And we are not the only team in this league that has had these problems. We’ve tried to bring the best out of it.

“That worked really well against Everton. I think Curtis played well also against Fulham.

"Of course he was involved in the goal but you can ask yourself the question if he could do so much about that. He did it quite well to very well, in my opinion, for two times.