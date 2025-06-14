Josh Magennis has hailed the sense of "humility" within the current Northern Ireland squad

Josh Magennis says the "humbleness" within the Northern Ireland group - and Conor Bradley in particular - is helping Michael O'Neill's men turn a corner in terms of results.

The Green and White Army signed off their June international window with a narrow loss in Denmark, before edging out Iceland at Windsor Park as Isaac Price's well-taken effort proved to be the difference.

When asked about the development of the young players within Michael O'Neill's ranks, Magennis - who was absent from the latest squad due to injury - says their modesty is evident for all to see, including Bradley who has just won the Premier League with Liverpool.

"What I've noticed with the crop of players coming through is that they have that naivety which is working in their favour," he said.

"They realise how big it is to play for your country but they won't probably realise until they come away from the game they realise, we've actually been really, really successful.

"I've managed to be around Conor (Bradley) now a couple of times, not just in and around the Culloden Hotel, but outside of football. I've got to meet him and he doesn't realise who he is.

"Conor Bradley in the world of football is a big, big name and he doesn't really realise who he is. His name carries weight. He still sees himself as just a local lad that's managed to play football and he's grateful to play every day."

However, 34-year-old Magennis also believes the other crop of youngsters can help O'Neill's men realise their World Cup dreams when qualifying gets under way in September.

Northern Ireland start their qualification bid with away games in Luxembourg and Germany.

He added: "It's the same for Isaac Price, the likes of Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Shea Charles and Pierce Charles.

"And when you have that humbleness about you with quality and of course running power, you can be anything you want to be.

"I think that's sort of shown in the last eight to twelve months of just how competitive Northern Ireland can be because Michael's man management in terms of how to get the best out of players is probably one of the best I've witnessed.

"He knows what to do, what to say, where to play players and when you've got those types of players to play for you with running power, I think the World Cup qualifiers is going to be a very, very good one for us."

Magennis is currently plying his trade at Exeter City after joining the club as a free agent last summer.

Despite currently being on the mend after hip surgery, the likeable front man opened up on his time at the Grecians.

“Last year was the first time I was ever a free agent, so when I went into the summer, I wanted to go to the right place, not just a place that was convenient, because I was at the stage where I was nearly close to 100 caps for Northern Ireland,” he explained.

"I wanted to try and get as close to that as I possibly could, so to play at a level consistently, that would put me in that mind frame. So when I met with Gary Caldwell (Exeter City manager), I made those thought processes very clear.

"I said, I might be in my 30s, but no way do I want to slow down. So I still want to play, and play an important part, and he said that I would be one of four or five senior players that would have that role.