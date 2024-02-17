Liverpool's Conor Bradley (left) during victory over Brentford on Saturday in the Premier League. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Bradley played 83 minutes of the 4-1 away victory to aid Liverpool’s Premier League title bid.

It marked a first match appearance by Bradley since his father’s passing on February 3, having been granted time back home with family in Northern Ireland.

And Klopp highlighted his pride in the 20-year-old during a post-match press conference after the Brentford result.

“I am (proud)...I am over the moon about him,” Klopp was quoted on the official Liverpool website. “Yes, you are right, it was pretty special. Very, very special.

"But he was special before the weekend. He's now again pretty special.

"He played an exceptional game. We had the situation again with changes.

"Who do we take off? Is it Robbo (Andy Robertson) who played a second game in a row after a long, long break. Or is it Conor? (We) decided in the end for Conor.

"Robbo can maybe manage it with his experience slightly better.

"Yeah, very impressive, absolutely.”

Bradley was recently named winner of both the PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Month and Liverpool’s Player of the Month awards.

His January performances attracted widespread acclaim as Bradley highlights included a full Premier League debut, first goal and five assists for the former Dungannon Swifts prospect.

Bradley’s strike against Chelsea was also voted Liverpool’s ‘Goal of the Month’.

Bradley described receiving the club player honour as “a privilege”.

He told the club website: "Obviously it’s been a good month for me, it’s been a good couple of games and yeah, I’m just very happy to win it. As I say, it’s a privilege.

“It means a bit more [being voted for by the fans]. Obviously from the Chelsea game, hearing my name get sung out was probably the most special moment of my life, to be honest, because I have supported the club all my life.