The 20-year-old, who was making his fifth consecutive Reds start across competitions, provided an assist for Diogo Jota’s opener before slamming a 39th minute effort past Djordje Petrovic.

He also provided the cross for Dominik Szoboszlai’s header which all but secured three points for Jurgen Klopp’s table-toppers and was replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold to a standing ovation with chants of ‘there’s only one Conor Bradley’ ringing from the famous Kop stand.

"It's a very proud moment and something I've dreamed of for a long time,” he told TNT Sport after the match. “I just feel like I'm in a dream and I'm very happy.

Liverpool's Conor Bradley celebrates after assisting their side's third goal of the game scored by Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

"I just couldn't believe it went in! I thought I'd hit it and then it went in the bottom corner and I didn't know what to do. I went over to the corner and did a knee slide. It was brilliant."

Dungannon Swifts youth product Bradley has more than taken the opportunity afforded to him by Alexander-Arnold’s injury absence at right-back and boss Klopp will now have a selection headache, potentially getting both into the same team if the England international is moved into midfield.

"It has been brilliant,” he reflected on the past month. “It's unfortunate the way Trent got injured but that's the way it happens in football and I just have to take my chance.

"Over the last couple of games I feel like I've done pretty well so I want to keep up his form and keep working hard.”

Bradley has now provided five assists in his last four matches as Liverpool progressed to the Carabao Cup final, secured safe FA Cup passage and opened up a five-point league gap on Manchester City.

With Klopp announcing that this will be his last season at the club, Bradley admits there’s extra motivation to win silverware.

"It was a big shock to us all and I didn't see it coming myself,” he said. “It's extra motivation for us to win everything we can this year but we just have to keep going, take it game by game and keep winning as many games as we can."

