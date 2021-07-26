Conor Bradley pens long-term Liverpool deal
Conor Bradley has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.
The former Dungannon Swifts starlet has made a big impression at Anfield since completing the switch in 2019.
So much so that he is currently in Austria with Jurgen Klopp's first team squad as they prepare for the new season , and the 18-year-old played in the friendly game against VfB Stuttgart last week.
The full back is being touted as a potential understudy for Trent Alexander-Arnold when the new campaign gets underway.
It has been a memorable year for Bradley who was a regular in Barry Lewtas’ U23s squad and also played in Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s team which made it all the way to the FA Youth Cup final.
That earned him a first call-up for the senior Northern Ireland squad back in May and he came on for his debut against Malta.