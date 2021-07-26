Conor Bradley pens long-term Liverpool deal

The former Dungannon Swifts starlet has made a big impression at Anfield since completing the switch in 2019.

So much so that he is currently in Austria with Jurgen Klopp's first team squad as they prepare for the new season , and the 18-year-old played in the friendly game against VfB Stuttgart last week.

The full back is being touted as a potential understudy for Trent Alexander-Arnold when the new campaign gets underway.

Conor Bradley in action for Liverpool U23s against Tottenham

It has been a memorable year for Bradley who was a regular in Barry Lewtas’ U23s squad and also played in Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s team which made it all the way to the FA Youth Cup final.