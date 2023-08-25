Conor McCloskey brace helps Glenavon secure first Sports Direct Premiership point of the season in draw with Loughgall

​The Lurgan Blues had earlier been in all sorts of trouble with Tiernan Kelly and Andrew Hoey handing Loughgall a two-goal advantage at half-time, but Glenavon got back in the game shortly after the break with substitute McCloskey’s wide free-kick sailing in over Berraat Turker.

McCloskey was on the scoresheet once again six minutes later as he was left all alone at the back post following a goalmouth scramble to pounce on a loose ball to bring Gary Hamilton’s men level – and that’s how it finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kick-off in County Armagh was delayed by 15 minutes in bizarre circumstances as a forklift was required to raise the height of both crossbars but when action finally got underway, the hosts made yet another quick start – something which is becoming a trend for Dean Smith’s side upon their top-flight return.

Loughgall's Berraat Tucker is unable to stop Glenavon's Conor McCloskey's opening goal. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

Kelly put the Villagers ahead inside 17 minutes with his low shot making its way past Glenavon goalkeeper Rory Brown following Pablo Andrade’s free-kick.

Things went from bad to worse for Hamilton’s side 15 minutes later when former player Hoey doubled Loughgall’s advantage by netting his second league goal of the campaign.

A dangerous attack down the right resulted in Jay Boyd, making his first start after scoring on debut against Dungannon Swifts last weekend, swinging in a cross which Hoey headed beyond Brown’s reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenavon coach Mark Ferguson was sent off by referee Evan Boyce in an eventful first-half where Caolan Loughran almost grabbed another for Loughgall before the break.

McCloskey was introduced off the bench alongside Jackson Nesbitt shortly after the restart as Glenavon looked to work their way back into the encounter and eight minutes later pulled one back for his side before doubling his tally shortly after to get the visitors back on level terms.