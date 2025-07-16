Conor McKendry's prediction to Larne fans heading into Conference League tie with Auda
A scoreless draw in Ballymena against FK Auda left McKendry with regrets over missed opportunities – a scenario he is determined the Inver Reds can put right tonight.
"I think what we set out to do worked...I think we've come out the better side and on another night you win three or four,” said McKendry on Larne’s club social media. "We had enough chances, I probably could've had two or three myself.
"We'll take positives from it but we're probably going away disappointed not to win.
"The fact that we're creating chances and coming away disappointed shows there are positives there.
"We just need to go and capitalise on those positives (in the second leg).
"We'll probably do the same (in the second leg) and, hopefully, come away with a win.
"We've got a good style of play, I think the fans are going to enjoy watching us this year.
"Even in pre-season games you've seen what style of play we wanted to play and we didn't shy away from it (in the first leg).
"We've gone out and played the same way and done well.
"I think we can go there knowing what we're going up against...we'll go with a bit of positivity."
McKendry is enjoying his summer progress ahead of high hopes for the future.
"Obviously last year I probably didn't suit the style of play and found it hard to fit into a 3-5-2,” said McKendry. "But this year and this formation I'll hopefully do a lot better this year.”