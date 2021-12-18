Conor McMenamin and Rory Donnelly on target in Glentoran home victory

Goals by Conor McMenamin and Rory Donnelly helped the Glens wrap up a sixth successive league triumph.

It put the Glens second in the senior standings on goal difference behind Linfield.

Victory arrived at the BetMcLean Oval thanks to first-half goals.

Glentoran celebrate during success over Glenavon by 2-0. Pic by Pacemaker.

An early sight of goal arrived on six minutes when McMenamin’s throw-in resulted in Jay Donnelly attacking the Glenavon goal.

However, away goalkeeper James Taylor produced a smart stop at the expense of a corner-kick.

It was 1-0 to Glentoran when Jay Donnelly then delivered a cross from the right towards the far post and McMenamin produced a close-range finish.

The Glens increased control on 20 minutes as another impressive Jay Donnelly delivery found his brother Rory, with the latter steering a low strike past Taylor.

Seanan Clucas came close to putting Glentoran clear by 3-0 after the interval but Taylor proved alert.

Another Taylor save soon after prevented Robbie McDaid from grabbing a goal then the Glenavon goalkeeper left Shay McCartan frustrated off his long-range free-kick effort.

Glenavon struggled to pose an attacking threat but had one attempt by substitute Josh Doyle, although the header proved too high.

Cliftonville can regain the Premiership lead today with a defeat of Carrick Rangers.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Burns, McCartan, Marshall, J.Donnelly, R.Donnelly, McClean, Clucas, Crowe, Marron, McMenamin.

Subs: Garrett, Bigirimana, McDaid, Smith, Cushnie, Plum, Glendinning.

GLENAVON: Taylor, A.Doyle, Waterworth, O’Connor, Campbell, Snoddy, Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Singleton, Garrett, Ward.

Subs: Brown, Hall, Beggs, Harmon, Hunter, J.Doyle, Lynch

Referee: Ross Dunlop.

