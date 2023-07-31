The 27-year-old switched to the Buddies from Glentoran earlier this month and has made two Scottish League Cup appearances against Montrose and in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Forfar, which O’Neill was in attendance for.

He has earned six international caps to date since making his debut last June against Cyprus and came off the bench in Northern Ireland’s recent UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying double-header defeats to Denmark and Kazakhstan.

Stephen Robinson’s men get their Premiership campaign underway on Sunday with a trip to Hibernian and McMenamin is starting to feel more comfortable in his new surroundings.

Conor McMenamin of Northern Ireland runs with the ball away from Andreas Panayiotou Filiotis of Cyprus during the UEFA Nations League League C Group 2 match between Northern Ireland and Cyprus at Windsor Park on June 12, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. PIC: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

“I’m feeling confident now,” he told the Paisley Daily Express. “The more I get to know the boys and the better they know me, they’re helping me settle in well.

“Coming into training every day, I’m building those relationships up. It’s a brand-new team for me, it’s like starting school again!

“You don’t know people, but they’re slowly learning my game and I’m learning theirs. I’m understanding more what the gaffer [Stephen Robinson] wants from me as well and it feels like we’re getting there now.

“That [impressing O’Neill] was a big reason why I came here. I want to try and earn more caps because I love playing for Northern Ireland.

“Me coming here and playing at that level should help. I spoke to him before the move happened and he told me I had to come this summer and try to kick on and better myself.

“He told me to believe in myself, because he believes in me. He gave me my chance and it’s all been positive. He fills me with belief when I’m away with him and the boys.”

St Mirren bounced back from a shock opening loss to League One side Montrose to comfortably defeat Arbroath, Cowdenbeath and Forfar to set up a last-16 cup clash with Motherwell on August 19.

McMenamin missed two of those fixtures but has recovered from a knock ahead of the league campaign.

“It was great to be out there and get 90 minutes in my legs ahead of next week,” he added. “I took a knock a couple of weeks ago and was struggling with it the last 10 days.

“The performance between this game and the Montrose game is night and day.

“We make no excuses about that day. The gaffer made us well aware it wasn’t good enough and us as players had to take responsibility, no matter where we’re playing or who we’re playing.

