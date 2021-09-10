Conor McMenamin the Glentoran hat-trick hero in home boost over Ballymena

There was just no stopping the former Cliftonville man, who deserved the ovation he received when he was replaced late in the game.

It was ace marksman Robbie McDaid who gave the home supporters something to cheer early on before McMenamin produced his party piece.

United did threaten to ruin the script by pulling a goal back just before the break, but it was nothing more than a consolation for David Jeffrey’s side.

Conor McMenamin finished with hat-trick glory in Glentoran's win over Ballymena United. Pic by Pacemaker.

It was Ballymena’s second defeat from two starts, something that Jeffrey - who made nine new signings over the summer - will want to put right soon.

New signing Shay McCartan – transferred from United to Glentoran for an Irish League record transfer fee - was involved early in the action, sending McDaid clear only for the striker to curl his shot wide.

Jay Donnelly then flicked a Hrvoje Plum ball into the hands of goalkeeper Jordan Williamson.

Having dominated all the early possession, the Glens at last broke the deadlock on 17 minutes.

The lively McCartan sent Rhys Marshall free on the right and when he delivered the ball to the back post, McDaid did the rest with the flick of his head.

The home team struck again only five minutes later.

Bobby Burns, who bossed the middle of the park, and Donnelly combined to create the chance for McMenamin and, when he cut in from the left, his low shot cannoned into the net off the near post.

It was almost three on 27 minutes.

Plum’s corner-kick was met by skipper Marcus Kane, who failed to direct his header on target.

Much to the astonishment of the big home crowd, United were back in the hunt by scoring five minutes before the interval.

Jude Winchester’s piercing run on the left came off the heel of Paul McElroy to Leroy Millar, whose low first-time shot appeared to take a deflection on the way past Aaron McCarey.

But Mick McDermott’s team upped the tempo after the break with McMenamin producing a classy finish to restore his team’s two-goal lead on 61 minutes.

Donnelly showed great composure and vision in the box before finding the former Cliftonville man, whose fierce shot flashed under the diving body of Williamson.

And he was at it again nine minutes later when Donnelly’s shot was pawed into McMenamin’s path by Williamson and he just doesn’t miss from six yards.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, McCullough, Burns, McCartan, Marshall (Clucas, 84), J.Donnelly, McDaid (R.Donnelly, 76), McClean, McMenamin (Bigirimana, 76), Plum (Marron, 65).

Subs (not used): Mitchell, Smith, Glendinning.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Chapman, Redman, Winchester (Henderson, 75), Kelly (McKeown, 90), McElroy, Waide (Beattie, 81), Bramall (Kane, 81), Loughran, Keeley, Millar.

Subs (not used): Johnston, Rodgers, McMullan.

REFEREE: Christopher Morrison.

